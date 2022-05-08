 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jones

Jones

Jim and Myrna (Rameden) Jones of Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday with dinner and drinks at the Warrior Hotel.

Cards may be sent to 5001 Division St., Sioux City, IA 51108.

Jim and Myrna were married on May 13, 1972, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Jim worked at MidAmerican Energy for 33 years as a mechanic. He served in the Marine Corp. Myrna worked at AT&T. Both are retired. They are members of Calvary Lutheran Church.

Their children are Marcy (Joey) Schroeder of McCook Lake, S.D.; and James Jones Jr. of Sioux City. Jim and Myrna have five grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean

Dean

Danny L. and Marcia J. (Bromander) Dean of Sloan, Iowa, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday.

Bennar

Bennar

Dave and Karen (Hannel) Bennar of Moville, Iowa, will celebrate 62 years of marriage on Sunday, April 24.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find a part-time job once you have retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News