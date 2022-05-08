Jim and Myrna (Rameden) Jones of Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday with dinner and drinks at the Warrior Hotel.

Cards may be sent to 5001 Division St., Sioux City, IA 51108.

Jim and Myrna were married on May 13, 1972, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Jim worked at MidAmerican Energy for 33 years as a mechanic. He served in the Marine Corp. Myrna worked at AT&T. Both are retired. They are members of Calvary Lutheran Church.

Their children are Marcy (Joey) Schroeder of McCook Lake, S.D.; and James Jones Jr. of Sioux City. Jim and Myrna have five grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0