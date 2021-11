Julie (Vondrak) and De Wayne Juelfs of Merrill, Iowa, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to Box 202, Merrill, IA 51038.

Julie and De Wayne were married on November 12, 1971. Their children are Janet Juelfs of Frisco, Texas; and Keith Juelfs of Sioux City. They have one grandson.