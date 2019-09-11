Alvin and Donna Kay of Sioux City will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 21 with a family dinner.
Their children are Shari Dunnington (deceased), Mark Dunnington of Olathe, Kansas, Sandy and Bob Schmeekpeper of Sioux City, and Kevin Kay of Bronson, Iowa. The couple has four grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and three great-stepgrandchildren.
Alvin and the former Donna Green were married on Sept. 19, 1954, at United Methodist Church in Holstein, Iowa. Donna retired from J.C. Penney Co. Alvin retired from MidAmerican Energy Co. as administrator or right-of-way.