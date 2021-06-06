Dick and Lorri were married on June 12, 1971, in Dakota City. Lori worked in food service and other school projects, then at the Mirror Beauty Salon, as a domestic engineer, and finally a 27-year career with HyVee until her retirement. Dick was a secondary teacher in the Creighton, Nebraska, school system and then in the South Sioux City schools, and then he had a 40-year career in sales and marketing with Cambell Soup Company, Harker's Inc., and LaRue Distribution. He currently works part-time at Vern Eide Honda.