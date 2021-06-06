Dick and Lorri (Doty) Kerns of South Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Saturday.
Cards may be sent to 106 Colonial Drive, South Sioux City, NE 68776.
Dick and Lorri were married on June 12, 1971, in Dakota City. Lori worked in food service and other school projects, then at the Mirror Beauty Salon, as a domestic engineer, and finally a 27-year career with HyVee until her retirement. Dick was a secondary teacher in the Creighton, Nebraska, school system and then in the South Sioux City schools, and then he had a 40-year career in sales and marketing with Cambell Soup Company, Harker's Inc., and LaRue Distribution. He currently works part-time at Vern Eide Honda.
Dick and Lorri's children are Dr. Jeffrey (Rochelle) Kerns, and Lisa (Brad) Armour. They have four grandchildren.