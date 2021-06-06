Donald Matt and Ruth (Chelsey) Kingery of Sioux City will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Friday with a family gathering.

Don and Ruth were married on June 11, 1961, at First Presbyterian Church in Beaver Creek, Minnesota. Don was the vice president of human relations at Western Iowa Tech, and Ruth was an elementary school teacher at Sioux City Schools. Both are retired.

Their children are Tami Loecker of Lawrence, Kansas, Stacey Balius of Sioux City, and Sarah Welch of Sioux City. Don and Ruth have three grandsons and three granddaughters.

