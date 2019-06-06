Francis A. and Vernice Kingsbury of Ponca, Nebraska, will celebrate their 75th Diamond wedding anniversary on June 13, 2019. They will celebrate with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on July 6 at First United Methodist Church in Ponca. No gifts please.
Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 570, Ponca, NE 68770.
Their children are James and Gwen Kingsbury of Ponca, John and Myra Kingsbury of Ponca, and Cindy and Larry McManis of Stoughton, Wisconsin. The couple has four grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Fran and the former Vernice Christiansen were married on June 13, 1944, in Hawarden, Iowa, with Morningside College President Rev. Earl Roadman officiating. Sgt. Kingsbury was home on leave from the U.S. Army at the time of their wedding. Francis and many other college seniors were graduated early in 1944 in order to serve in the military during World War II.
Vernice earned her teaching certificate from Morningside in 1943 and taught one year in Wakefield, Nebraska. She was not able to renew her teaching contract as married women were not allowed to teach in public schools at the time.
In 1946, Fran returned from Europe following the war and began working at the Bank of Dixon County in Ponca, where he continued as an officer and director for 70 years. Fran succeeded his father, Francis R. Kingsbury, as bank president. Vernice also served on the bank board for many years.