Jim and Janet Kirchner celebrated 70 years of marriage with family at the home of their daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Mike Wojcik.

Jim and Janet were married on June 6, 1952. Jim worked at Wilson Concrete, Co. Janet worked at State Farm Insurance. Both are retired. Their children Dr. Jim and Dee Kirchner of Lincoln, Neb.; Kurtis and Marina Kirchner of Parker, Colo.; Pat and Mike Wojcik of South Sioux City; and Joyce Hammerstrom of South Sioux City. Jim and Janet have nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.