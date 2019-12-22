Phil and Mitzi Kirwan of Sioux City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a land-sea trip to Alaska in July.
Their children are Melissa (Doug) Zeis of Fargo, North Dakota, Angie (Jon) Richards of Polk City, Iowa, and Sarah Kirwan (Carl Deriso) of Santa Maria, California. The couple has five grandchildren.
Phil married the former Mitzi Schissel, of Cherokee, Iowa, on Dec. 20, 1969, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City. Mitzi is a retired instructor from Western Iowa Tech Community College. Phil is a retired general contractor. They both enjoy spending time with family and friends and traveling.