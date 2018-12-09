Wayne and Linda Klundt of Florence, Arizona, formerly of Sioux City, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Las Vegas, where they spent their 25th wedding anniversary.
Their children are Joe and April Klundt of Gilbert, Arizona, and Jason Klundt of Sioux City. The couple has three grandchildren.
Wayne married the former Linda Auen on Dec. 7, 1968, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Linda retired from Sears after 24 years as an office supervisor. Wayne worked for 28 years at John Morrell until it closed. Both are avid bowlers and travelers. They have traveled to all 50 states, Europe, England, Mexico, Bahamas and to every major league baseball stadium.