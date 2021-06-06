Don and Faye Koch of Sioux City will celebrate his 94th birthday, her 90th birthday, and 67 years of marriage on Saturday with a family reunion and dinner.

Don was born on July 28, 1927, and Faye was born on Sept. 13, 1931. They were married on June 27, 1954. Their children are Susan (Brian) Jensen of Lindenhurst, Illinois; Cindey (Matthew) Haley of Alpharetta, Georgia; and Kim Larson of Dallas, Texas. Don and Faye have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.