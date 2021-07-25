Jack and Connie were married on July 30, 1961, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hinton, Iowa. They formed the family (Century) farm. Connie worked for the state of Iowa in Woodbury County. They enjoy spending time with their family and traveling. They are members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Their children are Becky Kounkel (Jamie Fiedler) of Remsen, Iowa; Chad (Sandi) Kounkel of Merrill; and Derek (Cam) Kounkel of Hinton. Jack and Connie have eight grandchildren.