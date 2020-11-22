David and Pam (Rose) Kroll, longtime residents of rural Sioux City, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday.
In lieu of a celebration, the family invites you to send a note of congratulations to Dave and Pam. Please include a favorite memory shared with them in their 50 years of marriage. Cards may be sent to 19329 310th St., Sioux City, IA 51108.
Their children are Jenny (Mike) Linton of Sioux City, Stacey (Jack) Massarello of Ottawa, Canada, Russell Kroll of Sioux City, and Karen (Brandon) Bailey of Sioux City. They have eight grandchildren.
Both are retired.
