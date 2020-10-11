 Skip to main content
Richard and Anne Krone of Sioux City will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower. 

Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105.

Their children are Rick Krone of Sioux City, and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. The couple has five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Richard married the former Anne Mallett on Oct. 14, 1950. Anne is a retired homemaker. Richard retired from the communication tower industry. 

