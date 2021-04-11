 Skip to main content
LaMaster
LaMaster

LaMaster

Craig and Sandie (Kirkegaard) LaMaster of Sioux City are celebrating 50 years of marriage this weekend with a family celebration in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

Craig and Sandie were married on April 10, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church in Omaha, Nebraska. They were both speech/language pathologists at Northwest AEA, serving Sioux City Schools and neighboring counties. Craig retired from AEA after 43 years, and Sandie retired after 26 years. Craig was also a speech/language pathologist at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for 25 years.

Their children are Lisa (Alex) Dearborn of Byron, Minnesota; Mark (Jenny) LaMaster of Rochester, Minnesota; and Holly (Mike) Hesse of Sioux City. Craig and Sandie have seven grandchildren.

