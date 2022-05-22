 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larrew

Larrew

Duane and Delores Larrew, formerly of Sioux City, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Thursday, June 2, with a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 5 p.m. at Lansky's Pizza, Pasta, & Philly, 1131 N. Broadway, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Cards may be sent to 3405 S Tomahawk Road # 61, Apache Junction, AZ 85119.

Duane and Delores were married on June 2, 1957. They enjoyed square dancing and camping. Their children are Dale Larrew of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Dori Larrew of Council Bluffs. Duane and Delores have two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anderson

Anderson

Dr. Robert and Kathleen (Spindler) Anderson of Dakota Dunes will celebrate 40 years of marriage on Sunday, May 22.

Jones

Jones

Jim and Myrna (Rameden) Jones of Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday with dinner and drinks at the Warrior Hotel.

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News