Duane and Delores Larrew, formerly of Sioux City, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Thursday, June 2, with a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 5 p.m. at Lansky's Pizza, Pasta, & Philly, 1131 N. Broadway, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Cards may be sent to 3405 S Tomahawk Road # 61, Apache Junction, AZ 85119.

Duane and Delores were married on June 2, 1957. They enjoyed square dancing and camping. Their children are Dale Larrew of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Dori Larrew of Council Bluffs. Duane and Delores have two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0