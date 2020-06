× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Howard and Kay Larson of South Sioux City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering for family and close friends.

Cards may be sent to 508 E. 29th St., South Sioux City, NE 68776.

Their children are Brian Larson of Akron, Iowa, and Any Burns of Kearney, Nebraska. The couple has seven grandchildren.

Howard married Kay on July 4, 1970, in West Fargo, North Dakota. The couple is retired.

