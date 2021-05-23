 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawrenson
View Comments

Lawrenson

{{featured_button_text}}
Lawrenson

Jack and Alice (Stabe) Lawrenson of Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage this summer with their family on Spirit Lake.

Jack and Alice were married on May 22, 1971, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City. They were high school sweethearts at Leeds High School. Both are retired from the Sioux City School District. They love volunteering in Siouxland.

Their children are Travis (Brandy) Lawrenson of Omaha, Nebraska, and Brooke (Mike) Fink of Byron, Minnesota. They have five grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to make policing safer?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversaries

Stark

John H. and Dolores H. Stark of Sioux City will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Wednesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News