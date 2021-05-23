Jack and Alice (Stabe) Lawrenson of Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage this summer with their family on Spirit Lake.

Jack and Alice were married on May 22, 1971, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City. They were high school sweethearts at Leeds High School. Both are retired from the Sioux City School District. They love volunteering in Siouxland.

Their children are Travis (Brandy) Lawrenson of Omaha, Nebraska, and Brooke (Mike) Fink of Byron, Minnesota. They have five grandchildren.

