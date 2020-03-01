Lieber
Lieber

Lieber

Wilbur and Donna Lieber of Sioux City will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 1122 Dallas Ave., Sioux City, IA 51108.

Their children are Richard and Debbie Lieber of Lawton, Iowa, Rod and Jodi Lieber of Dakota Dunes, Ronda and Jeremy Billerbeck of Howell, Michigan, Roger and Holly Lieber of Lawton, and Renee and Kory Eyres of Lawton. The couple has 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Wilbur and the former Donna Edgington were married on Feb. 19, 1955, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City. The couple is retired.

