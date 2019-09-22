Paul and Mary Ann Lindgren of Odebolt, Iowa, formerly of Arthur, Iowa, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 30, 2019, with family.
Cards may be sent to 801 S. Des Moines St., Odebolt, IA 51458.
Their children are Nancy Youngren, Brent Lindgren and Reed Lindgren, all of Odebolt. The couple has five grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Paul and the former Mary Ann Lindberg married on Sept. 30, 1949 in Arthur. The couple is retired.