Livengood

Richard "Dick" and Berniece "Bea" Livengood will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Tuesday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 5510 Stone Ave, Sioux City, IA 51106.

Dick and Bea were married on March 8, 1952, in Okmulgee, Okla. They enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, golf, bowling, going to the casino, gardening, and spending winters in Texas. Dick retired from Iowa DOT in 1991. Bea retired from MidAmerican Energy in 1992. They still like playing cards

Their children are Deb Garretson of Meridian, Idaho; and Pam Hunwardsen of Gladstone, Mo. Dick and Bea have three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

