 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maaske

Maaske

Will and Terri Maaske of Jefferson, S.D., will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Saturday, March 19, at the Izaak Walton Clubhouse, 215 Suncoast Dr., North Sioux City, hosted by their children and spouses. All friends and family are welcome to join and celebrate.

Will and Terri were married on March 18, 1972. Terri is the boss - CEO of her own telecommunications center. Will is the sidekick to his son, Chad, for Chad's flooring business. Their children are Melissa and Dwayne Price of Jefferson; and Chad and Amber Maaske of Jefferson. Will and Terri have four grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways you can quickly fact check a viral tweet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News