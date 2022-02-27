Will and Terri Maaske of Jefferson, S.D., will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Saturday, March 19, at the Izaak Walton Clubhouse, 215 Suncoast Dr., North Sioux City, hosted by their children and spouses. All friends and family are welcome to join and celebrate.

Will and Terri were married on March 18, 1972. Terri is the boss - CEO of her own telecommunications center. Will is the sidekick to his son, Chad, for Chad's flooring business. Their children are Melissa and Dwayne Price of Jefferson; and Chad and Amber Maaske of Jefferson. Will and Terri have four grandchildren.