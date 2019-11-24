Main

Michael and Deborah Main, of Sioux City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a small family dinner at their home Nov. 24.

The family requests no gifts. Cards are welcomed.

The event will be hosted by their children: Andrea and David Harris of Sioux City, Sean Main of Sioux City, Christine and Josh Gant of Lawton, Iowa, and Laura and Ron Moquett of Louisville, Kentucky. The couple has six grandchildren.

Michael Main married the former Deborah Townley on Nov. 22, 1969, at Immaculate Conception Church in Moville, Iowa. Deb recently retired from LifeServe. She enjoys working at the YMCA when not singing in the choir at St. Michael Church or spending time with family. Mike is involved with the Knights of Columbus through St. Michael Church and works at SuBSurfco, formerly DA Davis Co.

