John and Alice Marley of Blencoe, Iowa, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a Catholic mass and vow renewal and reception at 6 p.m. on May 25 at St. Bernard's Church in Blencoe. No gifts please.
Their children are Laura and Russell Hansen of Woodbine, Iowa, and Dr. Joel and Melissa Marley of Waterloo, Iowa. The couple has four grandchildren.
John married the former Alice Zimmerman on May 31, 1969, at Nativity Church in Sioux City. Alice and John were married while still Briar Cliff students. Along with attaining bachelor's and master's degrees, the couple embarked on careers that included thoroughbred horse racing, farming, casino business, antiquing, teaching and parenting.
Alice and John live on the Century Farm that was established by John's grandparents, John and Sarah Marley, in the 1880s. The house and its surrounding land in rural Blencoe has been their primary residence since 1989. John enjoys managing the acres and especially likes raising fruit trees and making homemade wines. Alice is an adjunct professor at Morningside College and also is a coach for WW studios in Sioux City and Onawa, Iowa. They both enjoy time with their children and grandchildren, and getting-away time at their second home in New Mexico.