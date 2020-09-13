× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mac and JoAnn McQuillen of Sioux City will celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 2852 S. Cedar St., Sioux City, IA 51106.

Their children are Terry and Barbie Gray of Overland Park, Kansas, Bob and Lori McQuillen of Windsor, Missouri, Doug McQuillen of Sioux City, and Pat and Lori McQuillen of Oyens, Iowa. They have 12 grandchildren, two deceased, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mac married the former JoAnn Stewart on Sept. 13, 1958, at Trimble United Methodist Church in Sioux City. Mac is a retired police officer and worked at Team Ford. He is a past governor of the Moose Lodge and a past member of the Shrine. JoAnn worked at the Hilton Hotel and House of Eyes at the Southern Hills Mall.

