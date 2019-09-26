Vernon and Gladys Means of Marcus, Iowa, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and card shower.
Cards may be sent to 206 S. Walnut St., P.O. Box 305, Marcus, IA 51035.
Their children are Dave Means (deceased), Denny Means of Marcus, Duane Means (deceased) and Judy of Marcus, and Deb and Mike Heath of Sioux City. The couple has nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Vernon married the former Gladys Geringer on Oct. 1, 1949, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Vernon retired from the plumbing and heating business and from Marcus Lumber Company. Gladys is also retired.