Andy and Joan Miedema of Orange City, Iowa, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
Their children are Brenda and Mike Winkler of Dakota Dunes, Barry and Lori Miedema of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Bonnie and Allan Reinders of Sioux Center, Iowa, Robert and Andrea Miedema of Orange City, and Bradley and Lisa Miedema of Sioux Center. The couple has 13 grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and nine great-stepgrandchildren.
Andy married the former Joan Van Leeuwen on Oct. 1, 1954, at Christian Reformed Church in Hospers, Iowa. Andy is a retired teacher and farmer. Joan is a homemaker.