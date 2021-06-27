 Skip to main content
Keith and Dorothy (Moline) Miller of Sioux City will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Tuesday with a family luncheon at the American Legion Hall in Sergeant Bluff.

Keith and Dorothy were married on June 29, 1951, in Albert City, Iowa. Their children are Steve (Susan) Miller of Sioux City; Cindy (Randy) DeYoung of Peyton, Colorado; Sharon (Patrick) Pierce of Anthon, Iowa; and Susie (Bob) VanderVeen of Wakefield, Nebraska. Keith and Dorothy have 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

