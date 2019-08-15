Dr. Earl and Joyce Moore of Sioux City celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in July with their family and many friends at Sibley State Park in Minnesota.
Cards may be sent to 3102 40th St., Sioux City, IA 51108.
Their children are Terry and Jim Spranger of Bettendorf, Iowa, Steve Moore of Bronson, Iowa, and Kim and Brian Linafelter of Sioux City. The couple has nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Earl and the former Joyce Adams were married on Aug. 21, 1949, at the Presbyterian Church in Bronson. Earl was a psychology professor at Morningside College for 26 years. Joyce substituted in the junior and senior high school in Sioux City for many years.