Dr. Merle and Debra Muller of Sioux City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary next year due to COVID-19.
Their children are Desha Muller of Chicago, Illinois, Deanne (Bob) Ryan of Sioux City, Micah (Natalie) Muller of Madison, Wisconsin, and Matthew (Amy) Muller of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The couple has eight grandchildren.
Merle married the former Debra DeKezel on July 4, 1970, in Cambridge, Illinois. Dr. Muller is a physician. Debra is a retired office manager.
