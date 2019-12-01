Ray and Dorothy Navrkal of Jackson, Nebraska, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Elks Lodge, 1001 Tri View Ave., in Sioux City.

Cards may be sent to 1824 120th St., Jackson, NE 68743.

Their children are Gloriann Navrkal of Sioux City, Harvey Navrkal of Denver, Colorado, Val (Tim) Sherman of Denver, Dave (Theresa) Navrkal of Elk Point, South Dakota, and Darrel Navrkal of South Sioux City. The couple has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Ray married the former Dorothy Burcham on Aug. 29, 1959. Ray is a retired carpenter and former owner of Ray Navrkal Construction. Dorothy was formerly employed with JR Ranch and MCI and is retired.

