Bob and Linda Navrkal of Hinton, Iowa, will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
Their children are Jason and his life partner, Pam, of James, Iowa, and Justin and Jaclyn of Hinton. The couple has four grandchildren.
Bob married the former Linda Schindler on Sept. 21, 1974, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sioux City. Bob is currently employed at Sioux City Winnelson. Linda retired from Western Iowa Tech Community College in March 2016, after 35 years of service.