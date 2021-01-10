Marvin Sr. and Carol Nelson of Sioux City will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Tuesday. A celebration may be held at a later date.

Cards may be sent to 1001 S. Martha, Sioux City, IA 51106.

Marvin and Carol were married on Jan. 12, 1961. Marvin worked as a security officer at Western Iowa Tech for 17 years, then drove charter buses for 19 years. He also worked as community service officer for the South Sioux City Police Department for three years. Marvin is currently retired. Carol currently works at Casa De Paz Nursing Home and has been there for 18 years.

Their children are Randy Nelson of Sioux City, Vicki Nelson of Sioux City, Andy Joe and Carrie (Hoefling) Nelson of Sioux City, and Marvin Nelson Jr. (deceased) and wife Caroline (Godferson) (Nelson) Barns. They have nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0