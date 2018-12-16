Dennis and LaDonna Newberg of Hinton, Iowa, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family night at the Browns Dinner Theater and a family trip this summer.
Their children are Nicole (Todd) Goodwin of Kingsley, Iowa, and Brian (Jennifer) Newberg of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. The couple has six grandchildren.
Dennis and the former LaDonna Hageman were married on Nov. 30, 1968, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hinton by the Rev. Leanard Heidemann. Dennis has farmed in Hinton for more than 51 years. LaDonna has owned and operated the Country Touch Beauty Salon for more than 51 years.