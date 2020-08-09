× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerry and Roberta O'Dell of North Sioux City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 14.

Cards may be sent to 636 Lakeview Drive, North Sioux City, S.D., 57049.

Their children are Jacqueline and Darwin Bishop of Sioux City and Jason and Cari of Canton, South Dakota. The couple has six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Jerry and the former Roberta Parr were married on Aug. 14, 1960, at Castana Community Church in Castana, Iowa.

