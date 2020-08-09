You have permission to edit this article.
O'Dell
Jerry and Roberta O'Dell of North Sioux City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 14.

Cards may be sent to 636 Lakeview Drive, North Sioux City, S.D., 57049.

Their children are Jacqueline and Darwin Bishop of Sioux City and Jason and Cari of Canton, South Dakota. The couple has six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Jerry and the former Roberta Parr were married on Aug. 14, 1960, at Castana Community Church in Castana, Iowa.

