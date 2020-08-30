 Skip to main content
Fred and Barb Olson of Sioux City will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 5520 Stone Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106.

The couple's children are Lesa Prather of Gilbert, Arizona, and Angie Brower of Sioux City. They have six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Fred married the former Barb Moore on Sept. 4, 1955, in Ruthven, Iowa. Barb is a retired insurance agent with Wooldridge Insurance Agency in Sioux City. Fred is a retired territory salesman with Briggs Inc. in Omaha.

