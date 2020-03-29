Thomas and Charlene Peterson of Le Mars, Iowa, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a small family gathering.

Their children are Sarah Nelson of Sioux City and Cody (Dawn) Peterson of Le Mars. The couple have four grandchildren.

Thomas and the former Charlene Musselman were married on March 21, 1970, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Sioux City. Thomas is a retired freezer operator with Wells Enterprises. Charlene is a retired clerk of court with Plymouth and Sioux counties.