Conrad and Vicki Pick of Tea, South Dakota, formerly of Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff, will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a reception from 6 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 5 at the Tea American Legion, 245 S. Main St.
Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 718, Tea, SD 57064.
Their children are Lynn Soward of Huron, South Dakota, Jenni White of Dallas, Texas, and Ashley Northern of Canistota, South Dakota. The couple has six grandchildren.
The couple were married in October 1979 in Sioux City. Vicki is a retired teacher. Conrad retired from Scheels.