Tom and Bonnie (Ives) Porsch of Sioux City will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Thursday with a family get-together in Spearfish, S.D.

Tom and Bonnie were married on May 12, 1957. Their children are Randy and Lisa Porsch of Sioux City; and Bradley Porsch (deceased). Tom and Bonnie have two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.