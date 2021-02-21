Mike and Pam (Harrison) Pottebaum celebrated 50 years of marriage on Saturday. They will have a celebration at a later date due to COVID.
Cards may be sent to 594 E. Sawgress Trail, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049.
Mike and Pam were married on Feb. 20, 1971. Mike was the President/CEO of ThermoBond Buildings. Pam worked as a teacher. Both are retired. Their children are Katie (Josh) Wren of Gainesville, Virginia, Christie Pottebaum of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Carrie Pottebaum of Chicago, Illinois. They have four grandchildren.
