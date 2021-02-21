Mike and Pam (Harrison) Pottebaum celebrated 50 years of marriage on Saturday. They will have a celebration at a later date due to COVID.

Mike and Pam were married on Feb. 20, 1971. Mike was the President/CEO of ThermoBond Buildings. Pam worked as a teacher. Both are retired. Their children are Katie (Josh) Wren of Gainesville, Virginia, Christie Pottebaum of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Carrie Pottebaum of Chicago, Illinois. They have four grandchildren.