Powell

Robert and Joan Powell of Le Mars, Iowa, will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Friday with a card shower.

Robert and Joan were married on Dec. 23, 1957, at Christ Lutheran Church in Remsen, Iowa. Their children are Steve (Kay) of Le Mars; Arnold (Kim) of Cape Coral, Fla.; Gary (Laurie) of South Sioux City; and Jolene of Fremont, Neb. Robert and Joan have seven grandchildren (one deceased) and one great-grandchild.