Don and Linda Pratt of Sioux City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Whispering Creek Golf Course.
Their children are Jason (Beth) Pratt and Jamey (Megan) Pratt. The couple has seven grandchildren.
Don married the former Linda Wille on Sept. 6, 1969, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City. The couple are both retired. Don was involved with coaching Little League and grade school football. Linda is active with the Catholic Daughters.