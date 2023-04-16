Bill and Marilyn Pratt of Bella Vista, Ark., and formerly of Sioux City will celebrate 75 years of marriage on Monday, April 24.

Bill and Marilyn were married on April 24, 1948. Marilyn was a bookkeeper at Jean's Women's Apprarel, and Bill was a manager at Aalfs Manufacturing. Both are retired. Bill was also a longtime member of the Sioux City softball community and played on state and local championship teams. He remains an avid golfer in his 90s.