The Rev. Duane and Donna Queen of Storm Lake, Iowa, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 4. Their children and grandchildren will host a celebration at a later date.

Cards may be sent to 804 Kelvin Road, Storm Lake, IA 50588.

Their children are Phil (Tracy) Queen of Webster City, Iowa, Paula (Sumit) Gupta of Chicago, Illinois, and Lara (John) Plaisance of Waukee, Iowa. The couple has seven grandchildren.

Duane married the former Donna Blackmun of Hammond, Indiana, at First Presbyterian Church in Hammond. The wedding service included six clergy who were seminary classmates of the groom. Donna retired as the director of the Storm Lake Middle School before and after school program. Duane retired as the pastor of Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake in 2008, where he served as pastor for 29 years.

