 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rainboth
View Comments

Rainboth

{{featured_button_text}}

Clark and Vickie (Peterson) Rainboth of Marcus, Iowa, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Monday, May 31, with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Marcus Community Center.

Cards may be sent to 452 530th St., Marcus, IA 51035.

Clark and Vickie were married on March 6, 1971, at the Methodist Church in Marcus. They are currently farming. Their children are Jason and Dawn Rainboth of Winterhaven, Florida; Wendy and Todd Tryon of Harrisburg, South Dakota; Joe and Brandie Rainboth of Spearfish, South Dakota; and Lee Rainboth of Fort Wayne, Indiana. They have 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to make policing safer?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversaries

Stark

John H. and Dolores H. Stark of Sioux City will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Wednesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News