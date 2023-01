Jerome "Jerry" and Barbara (Baum) Reicks Sr. of Sioux City will celebrate 70 years of marriage with a family party in their honor.

Cards may be sent to 1703 W 25th St. #213, Sioux City, IA 51103.

Jerry and Barbara were united in marriage on Jan. 31, 1953, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, Neb. The couple had five children, 23 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.