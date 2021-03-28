Melvin and Norma (Duntz) Reinholdt of Cherokee, Iowa, will celebrate 75 years of marriage on Wednesday.
Cards may be sent to The Gardens, 1610 Highway 3, Cherokee, IA 51012.
Melvin and Michelle were married on March 31, 1946. Their children are Dave and Michelle Reinholdt of Canyon City, Colorado; Don and Lynn Reinholdt of Pocahontas, Iowa; Dan and Bev Reinholdt of Cherokee; and Duane and Rhonda Reinholdt of Cherokee. They have 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
