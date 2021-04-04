 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reinholdt
View Comments

Reinholdt

{{featured_button_text}}
Reinholdt

Melvin and Norma (Duntz) Reinholdt of Cherokee, Iowa, celebrated 75 years of marriage on Wednesday.

Cards may be sent to The Gardens, 1610 Highway 3, Cherokee, IA 51012.

Melvin and Norma were married on March 31, 1946. Their children are Dave and Michelle Reinholdt of Canyon City, Colorado; Don and Lynn Reinholdt of Pocahontas, Iowa; Dan and Bev Reinholdt of Cherokee; and Duane and Rhonda Reinholdt of Cherokee. They have 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 10: Here are 5 strategies to help you pay down credit card debt

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reinholdt
Anniversaries

Reinholdt

Melvin and Norma (Duntz) Reinholdt of Cherokee, Iowa, will celebrate 75 years of marriage on Wednesday.

Welding
Anniversaries

Welding

All and Marlene Welding of Sioux City will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Thursday with their family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News