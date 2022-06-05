Bill and Janice (Tammen) Renken of Le Mars, Iowa, will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Friday with a small family gathering at the Brunsville Shelter House.
Cards may be sent to: 28086 Jet Rd, Le Mars, IA 51031.
Bill and Janice were married on June 10, 1962, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Craig, Iowa. They are retired from farming and enjoy volunteering, playing cards, and spending time with their family and friends. Their children are Debra and John Ahlers, and Denise and Neal Anthony, all of Le Mars, Iowa. Bill and Janice have been blessed with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.