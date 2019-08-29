Robert and Dorothy Rice of Sioux City will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with an open house from noon to 2 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., and a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 5004 Ravine Park Lane, Sioux City, IA 51106.
Their children are Sonja (Pat) Floyd of Sioux City, John (Kim) Rice of Aurora, Colorado, and David (Joan) Rice of Seattle, Washington. The couple has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Robert and Dorothy were united in marriage on Aug. 27, 1954, in Leland, Iowa. Dorothy is a retired special education teacher. Robert is a retired director of Adult and Continuing Education at Western Iowa Tech Community College.