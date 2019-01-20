Michael and Linda Ring of Sioux City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house, hosted by their children, from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Sergeant Bluff Community Center, 903 Topaz Drive, in Sergeant Bluff.
Their children are Sean and Theresa Ring of South Sioux City, Jason Ring of Salix, Iowa, Michael Jr. and Leena Ring of Sioux City, and Robin and Tony Fracisco of Sioux City. The couple has 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Michael married the former Linda Clay on Feb. 4, 1969, in South Sioux City. Linda is the secretary at Glad Tidings Lighthouse. Michael is the pastor at Glad Tidings Lighthouse.